eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dyson Light Ball Origin Upright Vacuum
$140 $390
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb model by $50. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 6-month Dyson warranty applies.
  • Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Features
  • HEPA filtration
  • self-adjusting cleaning head
  • includes a combination tool and stair tool
  • Model: 247661-02
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
