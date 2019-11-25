Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw
$64 $80
free shipping

That's $16 less than we could find for a new one, although most stores charge $107 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "PROTOOLS" to get this deal.
  • Battery and charger sold separately.
  • Sold via CPO Outlet via eBay.
  • a 1-year CPO Outlets warranty applies
Features
  • 4-position blade clamp
  • variable speed trigger with 0-3000 spm
  • pivoting adjustable shoe
  • Model: DCS380B
Details
Comments
  • Code "PROTOOLS"
  • Published 1 hr ago
