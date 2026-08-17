Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Their cell phone deals cover a wide range of brands, including savings up to $1,200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series, or as much as $1,900 with a qualifying trade-in and carrier activation. Pre-owned iPhones are available for as low as $129.99, and Google Pixel phones start at $99 with a qualifying trade-in and pre-order. Cell phone accessories and cases are also discounted as part of the sale. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
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Expires 8/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
The price of open-box Android phones starts $41 and iPhones at $388 in the Best Buy Outlet. They're all brand-new but just won't ship in their original packaging. Warranty information is available on the individual product pages, and all products ship for free. Buy Now at Best Buy
This basic classic slider style phone with a 2.2" display and a 3.15 MP rear camera is a few bucks less than similar style phones on eBay. A payment processing fee starting at $1.87 applies. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 2.2" TFT display with 240 × 320 resolution
- 3MP rear camera
- 500–999mAh rechargeable battery
- GSM cellular connectivity
AT&T's Back-to-School Deals cover phones, tablets, laptops, internet, and accessories for the new school year. The standout offer lets shoppers get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 for $0 with an eligible trade-in and plan, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max can be had for up to $1,100 off under similar trade-in terms. The lineup also includes AT&T's amiGO family of kid-focused phones, watches, and tablets with location monitoring and parental controls. Shop Now at AT&T Mobility
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 available for $0 with eligible trade-in and qualifying plan
- iPhone 17 Pro Max available for up to $1,100 off with eligible trade-in
- AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone, Watch 2, and Tab 2 offer location monitoring and parental controls
- Deals span phones, tablets, laptops, internet, bundles, and accessories
Best Buy's "50% Off or More" Sales Event covers thousands of items across electronics, gaming, and appliances. Highlights include large TVs, noise cancelling headphones, and monitors that are all highly-discounted. The sale includes open-box and refurbished tech alongside new products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Sony. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes electronics, appliances, and gaming products
- Deals available on headphones, laptops, and gaming consoles
- Includes items from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more
- Includes new, open-box, and refurbished conditions
- Includes a Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones deal at $99.99
- Includes a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game deal at $29.99
Best Buy's 60th anniversary sale is live now, thru August 23. Save on everything from Apple products to TVs, appliances, headphones, and more. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
You can take up to 95% off clearance, open-box, and refurbished items in the Best Buy Outlet today. Open-box laptops start at just $62, open-box headphones at $89, and TVs are up to 50% off. Most will ship for free, and some may also be available for pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 11 comes with a $100 Best Buy gift card when you preorder — the 256GB phone costs $899, and the 512GB costs $1,019. Plus, you can get up to an extra $700 off with a qualifying trade-in. This unlocked phone works with major carriers including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and Mint Mobile, and features a 6.3" display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, a 50-megapixel camera with 30x zoom, and a battery rated for over 30 hours of use. It ships for free. It's due to release on August 20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 6.3" Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
- 50-megapixel rear camera with 30x Super Zoom
- 256GB of built-in storage and 12GB of RAM
- Google Tensor G6 chip with Titan M3 security chip
- Over 30 hours of battery life with faster wireless charging
- Compatible with AT&T, Mint Mobile, T-Mobile, Google Fi, and Verizon
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