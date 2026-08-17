Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale is live thru August 23. Their cell phone deals cover a wide range of brands, including savings up to $1,200 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Series, or as much as $1,900 with a qualifying trade-in and carrier activation. Pre-owned iPhones are available for as low as $129.99, and Google Pixel phones start at $99 with a qualifying trade-in and pre-order. Cell phone accessories and cases are also discounted as part of the sale. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy