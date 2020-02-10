Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones
$70 $150
free shipping

That's $29 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay with a 1-year Bose warranty.
Features
  • available in several colors (Black pictured)
  • 6 hour battery life
  • carrying case
  • Model: BOSE-761529-0030
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Headphones eBay Bose
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register