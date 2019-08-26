Personalize your DealNews Experience

Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Audiosavings via eBay offers two Denon 8" 220-watt RMS 3-Way Tri-Amped Studio Reference Monitor Speakers for $269.95 with free shipping. That's a savings of $430 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished Vizio 28" 2-Channel Bluetooth Sound Bar for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $21 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio LSiM703 Bookshelf Loudspeaker for $259 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $116. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $15. Add two pairs to cart for the in-cart price of $22.50. With free shipping, that's a savings of $14 for two pairs of similar adidas men's shorts elsewhere. (For further reference, we saw a singular pair for $11 in our mention from two weeks ago.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Bose SoundSport Wired In-Ear Headphones for Apple (Green) or Android (Charcoal) for $39 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $11.
Update: Color choices have been corrected. Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers the refurbished Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV in Black or Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $51 less than a new one today. Buy Now
Nationwide Distributors via Google Express offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones in Black for $263.99. Coupon code "CWZPKY" cuts that to $237.59. With free shipping, that's pennies under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $51.) Buy Now
Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones in Black for $119.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and $59 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair. Buy Now
