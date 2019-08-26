New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Refurb Bose Solo 5 Soundbar
$99 $199
free shipping

Bose via eBay offers its refurbished Bose Solo 5 Soundbar for $99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
Features
  • optical, coaxial, and 3.5mm inputs
  • universal remote control
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: 7409281110
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers eBay Bose
Refurbished Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register