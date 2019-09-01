New
Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T
$700, 256GB for $757 $1,100
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now

  • It's also available in a 256GB model for $756.99 via coupon code "APLXS256". With free shipping, that's $492 under the best price we could find for a new unit.
  • A 30-day warranty is provided, although it is unclear who backs it.
