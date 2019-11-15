Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $4 under our August refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. (You'd pay around $80 more elsewhere for a refurb.) Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the included gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
$10 under what you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
Save on over 200 varieties of men's and women's fragrances. Discounted brands include Versace, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Christian Dior, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's tied with our September mention as the best we've ever seen. (It is also $23 under the lowest price we could find for a similar pack elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $1,239 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
You'd pay around $40 more elsewhere for a similar kit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $175 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $120.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $180. Buy Now at Costco
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's $30 below our mention from over a week ago and $451 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed one elsewhere.
Update: It's now $600.27. Buy Now at eBay
