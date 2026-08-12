This refurbished iPad Air 2 comes bundled with a case, tempered glass screen protector, and charger at $95, down from $299. It includes a 90-day warranty and ships free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- 9.7" IPS LCD retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- Tri-core Apple A8X CPU with M8 chip
- Updated to run iOS 15
- Touch Fingerprint ID for secure unlocking
- Available with Wi-Fi only or 4G unlocked connectivity
- Includes tempered glass, case, and charger
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
UntilGone offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 10.5" WiFi Tablet from $149.99 for the 64GB model or $189.99 for the 128GB model. That's up to $649 off list and at least $10 less than buying the refurbished tablet and included accessories separately elsewhere. Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 10.5" Retina display with True Tone
- Apple A10X Fusion chip with M10 motion coprocessor
- 12MP rear camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera
- Includes case, charger, and screen protector
Best Buy is offering savings on select iPad models, including the 11-inch iPad with the A16 chip and 128GB of storage at $399, down from $449. Save at least $20 and up to $400 on a range of models. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders, and it's free to join. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes multiple iPad models such as the iPad A16 and iPad Air
- Storage options ranging from 128GB up to 1TB
- Wi-Fi and unlocked cellular versions available
- Multiple colors and screen sizes to choose from
- Both new and open-box condition options offered
UntilGone offers the refurbished 2nd-Gen Apple 64GB iPad Pro 12.9” Bundle with Case, Charger & Screen Protector for $235. That's a solid deal with this bundle. Shipping is free. The bundle includes a case, charger, and screen protector. Available in Space Gray, Silver, or Gold. Buy Now at UntilGone
Staples has discounts on tablets from Samsung and Linsay, with savings of up to 41% off regular prices. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" 256GB Android Tablet (pictured) is $329.99 ($50 savings), while several Linsay 10.1" Android tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens start at $114.99. Free delivery is included on qualifying orders. Shop Now at Staples
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 11" tablet with 256GB storage and WiFi
- Linsay 10.1" tablets with 128GB storage running Android 15
- Several Linsay tablets bundled with cases, keyboards, or stylus pens
- Discounts range from 13% to 41% off regular prices
These Blink Buds True Wireless Earbuds at DailySteals are $15.99, down from $73.99 and the lowest price we could find. They include an LCD display for notifications and battery status, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. They ship for free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- Built-in LCD display shows notifications and battery status
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
- Up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case
- 35mAh earbud battery and 600mAh charging case battery
- ENC noise reduction for clearer calls
- 90-day warranty
This refurbished Apple Pencil (USB-C) model no. MUWA3AM/A, is $57.99 at DailySteals, down from its $129 regular price. That's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $69.99 for this stylus. It supports magnetic charging and pairing, along with tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing on compatible iPad models. A 90-day warranty applies. It ships for free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- Pairs and charges via USB-C
- Attaches magnetically for storage and charging
- Pixel-perfect precision with low latency
- Tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing
- Compatible with select iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini models
- 90-day warranty included
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