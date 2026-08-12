These Blink Buds True Wireless Earbuds at DailySteals are $15.99, down from $73.99 and the lowest price we could find. They include an LCD display for notifications and battery status, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. They ship for free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- Built-in LCD display shows notifications and battery status
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
- Up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case
- 35mAh earbud battery and 600mAh charging case battery
- ENC noise reduction for clearer calls
- 90-day warranty
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These Samsung Galaxy Buds Core earbuds are now just $29.99 for new Woot customers, which is another $10 drop since our mention from last week. It's also the best deal we've ever seen for this model. and $16 cheaper than Amazon's price. They offer up to 35 hours of continuous music playback along with active noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The deal ends on August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for stable wireless pairing
- Active Noise Cancellation for immersive listening
- Up to 35 hours of continuous music playback
- Touch controls built into the earbuds
With promo code "BRANDS20", these Sony ULT WEAR headphones drop to $55.99, down from the $249.99 list price. It's the best price we could find by $92. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
Sennheiser has discounted several headphone models across its lineup, including the Momentum and Accentum series. We've pictured the Sennheiser Accentum Open Wiireless Headphones for $59.95 (pictured, $70 off). Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sennheiser
At eBay, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get these refurb Sony LinkBuds Fit Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds for $38. Best Buy charges $200 for a new pair. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included. Coupon ends August 16. Buy Now at eBay
- Active noise canceling with an Ambient Sound Mode
- Truly wireless in-ear design with silicone construction
- Bluetooth connectivity for phones, tablets, and laptops
This refurbished iPad Air 2 comes bundled with a case, tempered glass screen protector, and charger at $95, down from $299. It includes a 90-day warranty and ships free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- 9.7" IPS LCD retina display with 2048 x 1536 resolution
- Tri-core Apple A8X CPU with M8 chip
- Updated to run iOS 15
- Touch Fingerprint ID for secure unlocking
- Available with Wi-Fi only or 4G unlocked connectivity
- Includes tempered glass, case, and charger
This refurbished Apple Pencil (USB-C) model no. MUWA3AM/A, is $57.99 at DailySteals, down from its $129 regular price. That's also cheaper than Amazon's current price of $69.99 for this stylus. It supports magnetic charging and pairing, along with tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing on compatible iPad models. A 90-day warranty applies. It ships for free. Buy Now at dailysteals
- Pairs and charges via USB-C
- Attaches magnetically for storage and charging
- Pixel-perfect precision with low latency
- Tilt sensitivity for shading and drawing
- Compatible with select iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad, and iPad mini models
- 90-day warranty included
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