This Apple Watch Series 7 is in good refurbished condition and comes with a one-year warranty. That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $16 and the lowest price we've seen for it. Buy Now at eBay
- 45mm aluminum case with GPS + Cellular connectivity
- 32GB storage capacity
- Rubber band included
- Always-on Retina display with crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance
- Runs on WatchOS, compatible with Apple iOS
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This Apple Watch Series 8 is $145, down from $300. It comes in "Good" refurbished condition with a one-year warranty and a free charger included. Buy Now at eBay
- 41mm aluminum case
- GPS + WiFi + Cellular, unlocked for any carrier
- 32GB storage capacity
- Includes a silicone band
- Backed by a one-year warranty
- Includes a free charger
This Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra is $400 at Best Buy. It's within a buck of the best price we've seen for this model. It includes a titanium case, GPS and cellular connectivity, and up to 36 hours of battery life. Best Buy backs it with a 90-day parts and labor warranty, and My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case
- GPS + Cellular connectivity
- Up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use
- Dual-frequency GPS system for accurate location tracking
- Water resistant to 100 meters
- Includes 1m magnetic charging cable and manufacturer's warranty
eBay has a wide range of Garmin GPS smartwatches marked up to 40% off, spanning fitness-focused Venu and Forerunner models to rugged Instinct and epix watches built for outdoor use. Certified refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3 for $323, sit alongside brand new models such as the Garmin Forerunner 170 for $299.99. Options range from everyday fitness trackers to premium sapphire-lens smartwatches, giving shoppers a broad set of price points to choose from. Shop Now at eBay
eBay has a wide range of Garmin smartwatches and GPS marked down, with prices spanning from budget-friendly Instinct and Venu models to premium Epix Pro watches. Refurbished options, like the Garmin Venu 3S at $323, down from $449.99, offer notable savings alongside new releases such as the Garmin Instinct 3 and Forerunner 170. All listings come from an authorized Garmin seller with free shipping. Refurbs include 1- or 2-year Allstate warranties. Shop Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. Shop Now at eBay
Get a range of celebrity and character balaclava masks at just $4.50. This could be your chance to become The Rock (pictured), Tom Cruise, Kanye West, and more. Buy Now at eBay
At eBay, use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to get the Nanoleaf 100-Foot Smart Multicolor Permanent Outdoor Lights for $65. It's the best deal we've seen for these outdoor lights. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
Use promo code "VIPAUGTAKE8" to drop the open-box One Bite pizza oven to its best-ever price of $40.48. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
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