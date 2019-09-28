Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find for a good-condition refurb by $193. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now at eBay
Save on adidas men's, women's, and kids' shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more; brands include DeWalt, Black + Decker, Bosch, and Hitachi. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's $50 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $398 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen for a factory-sealed GSM/CDMA unlocked model. Buy Now at Apple
An incredibly rare $15 discount on the newest Apple smartwatch model so soon after release. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $42.) Buy Now at eBay
