eBay · 16 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro i5 13.3" Laptop (2012)
$350 $700
free shipping

That's $350 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Certified Pre-Owned Outlet via eBay.
  • A 1-year Certified Pre-Owned Outlet warranty applies.
  • Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1280x800 display
  • 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
  • Thunderbolt & USB 3.0
  • Mac OS X 10.15 (Catalina)
  • Model: MD101LL/A
