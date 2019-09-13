New
eBay · 26 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Intel Core 2 Duo 13.3" Laptop
$260 $285
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • A 60-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core 2 Duo 2.66GHz dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1280x800 display
  • 4GB RAM, 320GB storage
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • DVD
  • Mac OS X
  • Model: MC375LL/A
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals MacBook Pro eBay Apple
Core 2 13.3 inch
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register