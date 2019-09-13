Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $25. Buy Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now
L.A. Computer Company offers the MacBook Pro i9 6-Core 15" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar for $2,899 with free shipping. That's $600 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Discounts on a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harman Kardon portable speaker. Shop Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $318 with any provider over this period. Shop Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
That's $2 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $42.) Buy Now
