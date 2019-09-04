New
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$379 $588
free shipping

Mac2Mall via eBay offers the refurbished 2.3-lb. Apple MacBook Air Intel Haswell Core i5 1.3GHz 13.3" Laptop for $379 with free shipping. That's $20 under last year's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $209. Buy Now

  • A 30-day Mac2Mall warranty applies
  • Intel Core i5-4250U 1.3GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • Bluetooth 4.0, Thunderbolt, USB 3
  • Mac OS X 10.8 (Mountain Lion)
  • Model: MD760LL/A
