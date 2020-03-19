Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 25 mins ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$410 $1,099
free shipping

It's tied with our previous mention in February as the best price we've seen and a low for a refurb today by $40. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Itd-gear via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but seller allows free 30-day returns.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • OS X El Capitan
  • Model: MMGG2LL/A
