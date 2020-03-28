Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Acer S271HL 27" 1080p LED Monitor
$110 $200
free shipping

That's $90 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync
  • HDMI, DVI, and VGA inputs
  • Model: S271HL IBIDX
