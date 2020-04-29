Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Acer Predator Orion 3000 i5 Gaming Desktop w/ 6GB GPU
$750 $900
free shipping

It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $24. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Acer via eBay, with a 90-day Acer warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-Core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: PO3-600-UR18
