That's $168 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $72.95. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $119. Buy Now at eBay
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $650 off list and the best price we've seen for a Surface Book with a 256GB SSD. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 under our December mention, $110 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $7 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $122 under the best price we could find for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $360 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $71 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $126 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Snag a new-to-you game, gaming laptop, system, and more. Brands include Nintendo, Acer, Turtle Beach, and HyperX. Shop Now at eBay
Save on laptops, monitors, desktops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a $150 drop and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find for this refurb by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's $149 under the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
