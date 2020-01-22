Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Acer Predator Helios 300 9th-Gen. i7 1080p Gaming Laptop w/ 6GB GPU
$900 $1,200
free shipping

That's $168 less than the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day manufacturer warranty applies.
  • sold by Acer via eBay
Features
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display at up to 144Hz
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • 802.11ac wirless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NH.Q5MAA.001
