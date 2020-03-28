Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Acer KG251Q 24.5" 1080p FreeSync TN Monitor
$140 $280
That's a savings of $140 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • 60 Hz refresh rate
  • 1ms response time
  • Model: UM.KX1AA.D01
