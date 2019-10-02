New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb Acer Celeron Dual 12" Chromebook
$60 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb today by $11. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided; there is a 30-day return policy though.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 2955U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • 3-cell battery
  • Model: C720-2103
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Celeron 12 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register