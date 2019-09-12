New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb Acer 31.5" LED IPS FreeSync Widescreen Display
$170 $400
free shipping

That's $30 under our April mention of a new one and the lowest price we could find by $45 for a new monitor. Buy Now

Features
  • 2560 x 1440 native resolution
  • Backlit-LED IPS
  • 4ms response time
  • Speakers
  • HDMI, DisplayPort, & VGA input
  • Model: ET322QU
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Monitors eBay Acer
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register