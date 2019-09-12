Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $30 under our April mention of a new one and the lowest price we could find by $45 for a new monitor. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $37 although we saw it for $16 less in our May mention. Buy Now
That's tied with our now-expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $30.) Buy Now
That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $34. Buy Now
Assuming you'll use the points, that's $192 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's tied with our mention from last week at $151 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Acer via eBay offers its refurbished Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our June mention for a new one, and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 4-lb. Acer Aspire 5 A515-43-R19L AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $60. Buy Now
