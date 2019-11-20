Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Acer 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
$65 $160
free shipping

That's $3 under our January mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is provided but it's unclear who backs it.
  • Sold by Acer via eBay.
Features
  • Native resolution of 1920x1080 (1080p)
  • LED backlight
  • HDMI and VGA inputs
  • Model: SA230 bi
