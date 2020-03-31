Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb 4th-Gen. Apple iPad 9.7" 16GB Tablet
$108 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $102. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's available in Black or White.
  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
16GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
cheap1
At this point I don't even think you can download Netflix app and YouTube on this thing
37 min ago