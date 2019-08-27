Personalize your DealNews Experience
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Print Lux Shoes in Black/Grey for $39.99. In-cart that falls to $31.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $8.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Unisex Aztrek Shoes in several styles (Grey/Sand pictured) from $19.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's Ridgerider Leather Shoes in White/Collegiate Navy for the in-cart price of $27.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our January mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $11.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Women's DMX Flex Work Alloy Toe Shoes in Black/Pink for $23.99. Coupon code "DN2399" bags free shipping. That's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $56. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White/Grey pictured) from $25.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw them for $3 less last month. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 50% off a selection of shoes at Amazon Outlet with prices starting at around $9. Plus, shipping is free for Amazon Prime members. Shop adidas, Nike, Crocs, Clarks, New Balance, and more. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 70% off a selection of shoes via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, although orders of $75 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Dezi II Moccasin Slippers in Navy or Tan for $20.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Cole Haan takes an extra 40% off select men's and women's shoes, coats, bags, and accessories via coupon code "EXTRA40" during its End of Summer Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Performance Boxer Briefs 4-Pack in several colors for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $14.39. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance Base Layer T-Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $18.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "DN10" to cut that to $10. With $5.95 for shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity elsewhere by $16. Buy Now
