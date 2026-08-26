A Wayfair Labor Day Deal, this Red Barrel Studio L-shaped desk in White is $115, down from $240. It includes a built-in power strip with outlets and USB ports, plus four fabric drawers and two shelves for storage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- L-shaped design w/ 4 fabric drawers & 2 storage shelves
- Built-in power strip w/ 3 outlets & 2 USB charging ports
- Made from scratch-, bump-, & water-resistant P2 particleboard
- Steel brackets & adjustable leg pads for added stability
- Available in size 29.5" H x 47.2" W x 26.8" D
- Assembly required, includes instructions & tools
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99 since this was originally published.
This L-shaped standing desk is $309.99, down from $529.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The desk adjusts electrically between sitting and standing heights from 30.7" to 46.8" and includes a reinforced steel frame rated to hold 242 lbs. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 30.7" to 46.8"
- L-shaped design with a main desk and side surface
- 1.18" thick desktop with cherry wood veneer finish
- Reinforced steel frame supports up to 242 lbs.
- Includes a single storage drawer
- Cable grommets included for cord management
For one last day, you can use the promo code "VSUSAFF6" to knock the price of this desk to just $54. It's a further $11 drop since our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (Depending on your account status, the price may be slightly less or slightly more.) Shipping is free from a local US warehouse, too. The desk supports up to 154-lbs. of weight, using a T-shaped steel frame, and its height range runs from about 28.4" to 46.5" for switching between sitting and standing. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This Flexispot EN2 standing desk is $208.99, down from its $299.99 regular price. That's back to its all-time price low on Amazon. It includes a built-in power strip with 3 outlets and 2 USB ports, plus a height range of 28.1" to 45.7" controlled by a 4-preset digital panel. The frame and tabletop support up to 176 lb., backed by a 5-year warranty on the frame and motor. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Desktop includes 3 power outlets and 2 USB charging ports
- Height adjusts from 28.1" to 45.7" with a motorized system
- 6-button digital controller with 4 programmable memory presets
- Motor runs at less than 50 dB
- Holds up to 176 lb. with a steel frame and wood tabletop
- 5-year warranty on frame and motor, 2-year warranty on controller and electronics
This Flexispot EN1 standing desk is $110. That's $60 off its regular price of $170. It adjusts electronically between 28.9" and 46.5" with 4 memory presets, and the one-piece 48" x 24" desktop supports up to 176 lb. It ships free. Buy Now at Amazon
- One-piece desktop measures 48" x 24"
- Electric height adjustment from 28.9" to 46.5"
- 4 memory presets for saved heights
- Supports up to 176 lb.
- Alloy steel base with powder-coated finish
- Includes a headphone hook
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
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