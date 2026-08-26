For one last day, you can use the promo code "VSUSAFF6" to knock the price of this desk to just $54. It's a further $11 drop since our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local US warehouse, too. The desk supports up to 154-lbs. of weight, using a T-shaped steel frame, and its height range runs from about 28.4" to 46.5" for switching between sitting and standing. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
Update: The price has dropped to $299.99 since this was originally published.
This L-shaped standing desk is $309.99, down from $529.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The desk adjusts electrically between sitting and standing heights from 30.7" to 46.8" and includes a reinforced steel frame rated to hold 242 lbs. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 30.7" to 46.8"
- L-shaped design with a main desk and side surface
- 1.18" thick desktop with cherry wood veneer finish
- Reinforced steel frame supports up to 242 lbs.
- Includes a single storage drawer
- Cable grommets included for cord management
This Flexispot EN2 standing desk is $208.99, down from its $299.99 regular price. That's back to its all-time price low on Amazon. It includes a built-in power strip with 3 outlets and 2 USB ports, plus a height range of 28.1" to 45.7" controlled by a 4-preset digital panel. The frame and tabletop support up to 176 lb., backed by a 5-year warranty on the frame and motor. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Desktop includes 3 power outlets and 2 USB charging ports
- Height adjusts from 28.1" to 45.7" with a motorized system
- 6-button digital controller with 4 programmable memory presets
- Motor runs at less than 50 dB
- Holds up to 176 lb. with a steel frame and wood tabletop
- 5-year warranty on frame and motor, 2-year warranty on controller and electronics
This Flexispot EN1 standing desk is $110. That's $60 off its regular price of $170. It adjusts electronically between 28.9" and 46.5" with 4 memory presets, and the one-piece 48" x 24" desktop supports up to 176 lb. It ships free. Buy Now at Amazon
- One-piece desktop measures 48" x 24"
- Electric height adjustment from 28.9" to 46.5"
- 4 memory presets for saved heights
- Supports up to 176 lb.
- Alloy steel base with powder-coated finish
- Includes a headphone hook
This standing desk is $150 off its regular price of $650, landing at its lowest price on Amazon. It's available in Walnut or Natural. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 27.6" to 46.8"
- Dual-motor lift system
- Desktop measures 55" wide by 28" deep with a 1" thick top
- Supports up to 222 lbs
- V-frame legs w/ reinforced metal lift columns
- 5-year warranty on frame and motor, 2-year warranty on controller and electronics
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
This SucceBuy utility cart is $34, down from $143 via promo code "USFB08C". It holds up to 550 lb. across its shelves and rolls on 360° swivel wheels for easier maneuvering in a garage, warehouse, or cleaning setup. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Holds up to 550 lb.
- Available in 2-shelf or 3-shelf configurations
- 360° swivel wheels for maneuverability
- Ergonomic storage handle for pushing and pulling
- CE certified
This Vevor SucceBuy air compressor is $65 via promo code "USFB08C", down from $200, and the lowest price we could find by $43. It runs oil-free for quieter operation. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Available in 900W, 1450W, and 1800W power options
- Oil-free design for quieter operation
- Portable build suited for tire inflation and repair tasks
- CE certified
- Movable design for easy relocation
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