This L-shaped standing desk is $309.99, down from $529.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The desk adjusts electrically between sitting and standing heights from 30.7" to 46.8" and includes a reinforced steel frame rated to hold 242 lbs. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 30.7" to 46.8"
- L-shaped design with a main desk and side surface
- 1.18" thick desktop with cherry wood veneer finish
- Reinforced steel frame supports up to 242 lbs.
- Includes a single storage drawer
- Cable grommets included for cord management
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Published 14 min ago
This standing desk is $150 off its regular price of $650, landing at its lowest price on Amazon. It's available in Walnut or Natural. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 27.6" to 46.8"
- Dual-motor lift system
- Desktop measures 55" wide by 28" deep with a 1" thick top
- Supports up to 222 lbs
- V-frame legs w/ reinforced metal lift columns
- 5-year warranty on frame and motor, 2-year warranty on controller and electronics
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This HUANUO standing desk is $74.98, down from its $99.99 list price. It's the lowest we found by $25. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 32" x 19" desktop suited for small spaces
- Height adjusts electrically from 28.3" to 46.5"
- 4 programmable memory height presets
- Supports up to 176 lbs
- Rounded desktop corners for safety
- Rated for 50,000 lift cycles
At Amazon, get this Vecelo Adjustable Drafting Table for $92. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this table. It includes a matching stool, two storage drawers, and a tabletop that tilts from 0 to 65 degrees for switching between writing and drawing tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes two fabric storage drawers and lower shelf
- Comes with a 20" tall drawing stool
Blacklyte takes up to $270 off select gaming chairs, standing desks, and accessories during its Back-to-School Sale. A standout is the Atlas Desk for $1,029 (was $1,299), a savings of $270. The Atlas Lite Desk drops to $509 from $659, while the Athena Pro Gaming Chair is $429 (was $499). Shipping is free. Sale ends August 19. Shop Now at Blacklyte
- Gaming chairs including the Athena, Athena Pro, and Kraken Pro models
- Height adjustable desks including the Atlas Lite Desk with a dual-motor design
- Leatherette and fabric chair options in multiple colors
- Chair and desk bundle configurations available
- Up to a 5-year warranty w/ lifetime technical support
- 30-day return policy
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This recliner chair is $140 off its regular price of $400, matching its all-time low on Amazon. It reclines up to 165° with a 4-position lockable mechanism and an extendable footrest, letting it double as a lounge chair or near-flat bed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reclines from 90° to 165° with 4 lockable positions
- Extendable footrest for near-flat reclining
- Adjustable 2-in-1 pillow for head or lower back support
- PU leather cover with high-density foam cushioning
- Recommended for users 4.7 to 5.8 ft. tall
- Overall dimensions of 27.5" D x 28.9" W x 45" H
This exercise bike is $200 off, dropping to $300 from its $500 regular price. It's also below Amazon's 90-day average price of $450 and its all-time low of $374. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines a stationary bike with a removable desktop for a laptop, phone, or drink
- 8 levels of magnetic resistance
- LCD display tracks time, speed, distance, calories, mileage, and RPM
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Adjustable seat and desktop height and depth
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|41%
|--
|$310
|Buy Now
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