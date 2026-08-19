This Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition mouse drops to $24.99 at Woot thanks to promo code "WOOTGAMING". (New customers will see it drop to $19.99 instead.) That's $16 less than Amazon charges. It's an officially licensed Minecraft design with Gen-3 optical switches rated for a 90-million click lifecycle and Chroma RGB lighting with a gradient underglow. Coupon ends August 24. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company