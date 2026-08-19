Woot offers the Razer Mouse Dock Pro with Wireless Charging Puck for $49.99. That's a $30 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends August 24th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 8 Chroma RGB lighting zones w/ over 16.8 million colors
- Compatible with Basilisk V3 Pro, Cobra Pro, and Naga V2 Pro mice
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Expires 8/25/2026
Published 59 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
At Amazon, get the HP X3000 G2 Wireless Mouse for $5.90. It's the best deal we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Logitech M720 Triathlon mouse is $10 off its regular price of $45. It can switch between up to three computers using Logitech FLOW and runs for up to 24 months on a single set of batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- pair up to 3 computers
- hyper-fast scroll wheel
- 24 months of power on a single AA battery
This Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition mouse drops to $24.99 at Woot thanks to promo code "WOOTGAMING". (New customers will see it drop to $19.99 instead.) That's $16 less than Amazon charges. It's an officially licensed Minecraft design with Gen-3 optical switches rated for a 90-million click lifecycle and Chroma RGB lighting with a gradient underglow. Coupon ends August 24. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Weighs 58 grams for a lightweight feel
- Gen-3 optical switches rated for 90 million clicks
- 8500 DPI optical sensor w/ 50 DPI adjustment increments
- Chroma RGB lighting w/ gradient underglow and 16.8 million colors
- Speedflex cable designed for reduced drag
- 100% PTFE mouse feet on front, rear, and sensor ring
This Lenovo Select Wireless Basic Mouse is $7.99, down from $14.99. It uses a red optical sensor with 1000 DPI tracking and an ambidextrous design for either-hand use. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 3 button mouse with 2-way scroll wheel
- 1,000-DPI
- red optical sensor
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Home Gym sale covers a wide range of fitness equipment, from strength training basics to cardio machines and recovery tools. Highlights include the Signature Fitness Fitvids 50lb dumbbell at $39.99, down from $134.99, and the Rubber-Cal treadmill mat at $39.99, marked down from $219. Shoppers will also find exercise bikes, rowing machines, massage guns, and yoga accessories at discounted prices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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