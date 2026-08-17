This Razer Cobra Minecraft Edition mouse drops to $24.99 at Woot thanks to promo code "WOOTGAMING". (New customers will see it drop to $19.99 instead.) That's $16 less than Amazon charges. It's an officially licensed Minecraft design with Gen-3 optical switches rated for a 90-million click lifecycle and Chroma RGB lighting with a gradient underglow. Coupon ends August 24. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Weighs 58 grams for a lightweight feel
- Gen-3 optical switches rated for 90 million clicks
- 8500 DPI optical sensor w/ 50 DPI adjustment increments
- Chroma RGB lighting w/ gradient underglow and 16.8 million colors
- Speedflex cable designed for reduced drag
- 100% PTFE mouse feet on front, rear, and sensor ring
At Amazon, get the HP X3000 G2 Wireless Mouse for $5.90. It's the best deal we could find by $11. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
This Logitech M720 Triathlon mouse is $10 off its regular price of $45. It can switch between up to three computers using Logitech FLOW and runs for up to 24 months on a single set of batteries. Buy Now at Amazon
- pair up to 3 computers
- hyper-fast scroll wheel
- 24 months of power on a single AA battery
This Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse is $31.99 at Best Buy. It's the best price we found by $6. It includes a HERO 25,600 DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons, customizable RGB lighting, and a five-weight tuning system for adjusting balance. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- 100 to 25,600 max dpi sensitivity
- 11 customizable buttons and onboard memory
- mechanical switch button tensioning
- programmable RGB lighting and Lightsync technology
- adjustable weight system
The Lenovo Essential Compact Wireless Mouse is now just $8.99 as part of Lenovo's Back to School sale. That's down from its original price of $20 and at least a buck less than any similar models on sale at Amazon. Shipping is free from Lenovo, too. It runs on a single AA battery for up to 12 months of use. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Compact, portable design
- Optical sensor with 1000 DPI resolution
- Runs on 1 AA battery for up to 12 months
- Wireless connectivity
- Fits easily into a pocket, backpack, or laptop bag
Woot's Another Mega Sale covers a wide mix of categories, from home and kitchen to electronics and outdoor gear. The Herrdemia Orchid Mix Soil is discounted to $24.99, an 86% cut from its $179.95 reference price, while the Ninja CREAMi Scoop & Swirl Ice Cream Maker drops to $249.99. Shoppers will also find deals on smart home devices, personal care tools, and camping gear. This deal ends August 18. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Open Box: Boxer clearance event covers a wide mix of open box electronics and home goods, from iPads and MacBooks to Dyson and LG vacuums. Pricing varies widely by item, with some Apple iPads discounted up to 85% off their reference price. The open box condition means reduced warranty coverage, and some units may be missing minor accessories. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's All Things Power sale featuring Aduro covers power banks, wireless chargers, and multi-outlet charging stations starting at $14.99. Several items list steep discounts against their reference prices, including a 10,000mAh Aduro power bank and stand at $14.99, down from a $59.99 reference price. The sale runs through August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Power banks with capacities up to 10,000mAh
- Wireless charging stations up to 15W
- Multi-port charging stations with USB and AC outlets
- Power strips with up to 3 AC outlets and 3 USB ports
- Options include 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 charging combos
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