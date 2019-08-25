New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Radio Flyer 3-in-1 Off-Road EZ Fold Wagon
$59 $100
free shipping

Walmart offers the Radio Flyer 3-in-1 Off-Road EZ Fold Wagon for $59 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now

Features
  • 3 wagons in 1 can be used as a two rider seating, hauling, or bench seating
  • folds flat for storage
  • off-road rubber tires
  • maximum weight capacity of 150-lbs.
  • includes seat belts
  • Model: 3955Z
