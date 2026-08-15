REI Outlet is knocked an extra 25% off already-discounted swimwear and fitness items in its Handpicked section. You'll just need to apply the promo code "OUTAUG26" to get the discount at checkout. Shoppers can find items like the Carve Designs Dahlia One-Piece Swimsuit at $40, down from $96, alongside markdowns on brands like Helly Hansen, Free Country, and O'Neill. This coupon is for everyone, and not just members (like many of REI's recent codes). Get free shipping over $60, otherwise it adds $8 (pickup is available at some locations, too). The coupon ends on August 16. Shop Now at REI
- Includes women's and men's swimsuits, board shorts, and swim tops
- Brands include Free Country, Carve Designs, TYR, O'Neill, Helly Hansen, and Nani
- Many styles include sun-protective, quick-drying, or moisture-wicking fabric
- Extra 25% off applies with promo code at checkout
At Amazon Haul, get this Swimming Goggles 2-Pack for $2.85. It's a great deal for a 2-pack of swim goggles. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Amazon Essentials Men's 9" Swim Trunks in several styles (Charcoal Graphic Marks pictured) for $6.13. That's a $13 savings. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Billabong's sale covers swimwear, boardshorts, tees, hoodies, pants, backpacks, and hats for men, women, and kids, with discounts ranging up to 70% off. Items like the Incubator OG Short Sleeve T-Shirt drop to $14.97 and the Walled Trucker Hat falls to $10.97, both marked as final sale. Free shipping kicks in on orders over $99. Deal ends August 24. Shop Now at Billabong
- Boardshorts, bikinis, T-shirts, hoodies, and pants included
- Backpacks, hats, and accessories also discounted
- Discounts range from about 21% to 63% off
- Styles for men, women, and kids available
- Some items marked as final sale
- Free shipping on orders over $99
Swim goggles at $3 are a reasonable grab for casual lap swimmers or anyone who just needs a reliable backup pair. Apply coupon code "ENUCAVAR" for a savings of $3. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Anti-fog coating ensures clear long-lasting underwater vision
- Silicone seal
- 180-degree panoramic field of view
- UV-blocking lenses protect eyes from harmful sunlight
- Quick-detachable clasp prevents hair tangling
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
If you wear a large size in outerwear, you can get a great deal on this REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket. It's down to just $29.83 in Large in Night Cove (pictured) or 2XL and 3XL in Terra Red. It's a 71% drop from its normal price of $100. Shipping is free over $60, or pickup is free and available depending on your location (members get free shipping outright). This 2.5-layer shell is windproof up to 60 mph and fully seam-sealed for waterproof protection, and it packs into its own pocket for easy carrying at just 11.3-oz. Buy Now at REI
- 2.5-layer recycled ripstop nylon shell with a waterproof, breathable membrane
- Fully sealed seams and a PFAS-free water repellent finish
- Windproof up to 60 mph
- Pit zips for extra ventilation
- Adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem drawcord
- Packs away into its own pocket and weighs 11.3 oz.
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