REI Outlet is knocked an extra 25% off already-discounted swimwear and fitness items in its Handpicked section. You'll just need to apply the promo code "OUTAUG26" to get the discount at checkout. Shoppers can find items like the Carve Designs Dahlia One-Piece Swimsuit at $40, down from $96, alongside markdowns on brands like Helly Hansen, Free Country, and O'Neill. This coupon is for everyone, and not just members (like many of REI's recent codes). Get free shipping over $60, otherwise it adds $8 (pickup is available at some locations, too). The coupon ends on August 16. Shop Now at REI