Swim goggles at $3 are a reasonable grab for casual lap swimmers or anyone who just needs a reliable backup pair. Apply coupon code "ENUCAVAR" for a savings of $3. Deal ends August 16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Anti-fog coating ensures clear long-lasting underwater vision
- Silicone seal
- 180-degree panoramic field of view
- UV-blocking lenses protect eyes from harmful sunlight
- Quick-detachable clasp prevents hair tangling
At Amazon Haul, get this Swimming Goggles 2-Pack for $2.85. It's a great deal for a 2-pack of swim goggles. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
adidas has swimwear starting at $20, including bikini bottoms and swim shorts discounted by up to 30% off. But, you can use our promo code "DN15" to cut an extra 15% off and drop those starting prices even further. adidas adiClub members get free shipping on all orders, too (it's free to join). The sale ends on August 13. Buy Now at adidas
- Bikini bottoms, tops, and swimsuits for women
- Swim jammers and swim shorts in 5" and 8" lengths for men
- Some styles made with recycled polyester
- Several styles available in multiple colors
32 Degrees has women's and men's swimwear starting at $5.99, including trunks, bikini tops, high-waist bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits. Discounts on the page are up to 85% off. Plus, you can get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SWIM20". Shipping adds $6, but you can spend over $32 to get free shipping Shop Now at 32 Degrees
- Includes women's and men's swimwear styles
- Women's bikini tops, bottoms, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits
- Men's 6" swim shorts
- Prices range from $5.99 to $14.99
- Compare-at values range up to $60
Designed for cold-water diving or surfing, a split hooded wetsuit top and pants setup lets you layer and adjust coverage more easily than a one-piece suit. Import charges of $8.61 and a payment processing fee of $1.95 may apply.
New Alibaba customers get free shipping; otherwise, it starts at around $14. Buy Now at Alibaba
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Alerts
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|50%
|--
|$3
|Buy Now
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