Walmart · 20 mins ago
RCA 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$410 $744
free shipping

That's $334 off list and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, and more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6527-US
