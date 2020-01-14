Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 60" 4K LED UHD TV
$320 $600
free shipping

That's $280 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTU6050
