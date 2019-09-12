New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$360 $700
free shipping

That's a savings of $340 off list price. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6027-US
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 60" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register