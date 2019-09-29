New
Walmart · 30 mins ago
RCA 60" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television
$330 $700
free shipping

It's dropped $30 in the last two weeks to the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $370 under list price.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: RTRU6027-US
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals TVs Walmart RCA
LED 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register