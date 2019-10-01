New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 5.1-Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer
$169 $192
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $35. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in White
  • 5.1-cu. ft. capacity
  • adjustable thermostat
  • freezing temperature to -18°
  • energy-saving design
  • deep cooling and quick freezing
  • easy defrost through drain cap at bottom
  • Model: RFRF510-WHITE-COM
