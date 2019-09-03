New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
RCA 5.1-Ch 200W DVD Home Theater System
$70
free shipping

Walmart offers the RCA 5.1-Channel 200-watt Home Theater System with DVD Player for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $11 less last November. Buy Now

Features
  • built-in DVD / CD player
  • 200W surround sound receiver
  • 5 speakers & 1 subwoofer
  • full-function remote control
  • HDMI output & AUX input
  • Model: RTD3276H
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Theater Systems Walmart RCA
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register