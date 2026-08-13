This Qualler daybed is $406 off the regular price of $793 at The Home Depot. The set includes a pull-out trundle for extra sleeping space and built-in USB ports for charging devices, all in a solid pinewood and MDF construction. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Twin size daybed with pull-out trundle for an additional sleeping space
- Built-in USB ports for charging devices
- Constructed from solid pinewood and MDF
- White finish
- Suitable for dorms, apartments, and guest rooms
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Published 28 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
This queen storage bed frame is $218.57 at Amazon. It's $76 below Wayfair's price and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- gas lift mechanism
- high wingback headboard
- solid wood slats
- no box spring needed
A no-frills steel platform bed frame that works well if you want to skip the box spring and keep costs low. Apply coupon code "7BDN8T30" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10-minute assembly
- Eliminates need for box spring
- Creates 14" under-bed storage space
- Supports 2,000-lb. static weight capacity
- Reduce noise with anti-slip stabilized feet
At Amazon, get the Flexispot Adjustable Queen Bed Base for $200. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this bed base. It combines an upholstered frame, tufted headboard, and a motorized base that lifts the head up to 60 degrees and the legs up to 35 degrees. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an upholstered bed frame and adjustable base in one unit
- Tufted upholstered headboard w/ matching padded side rails and footboard
- Head lifts up to 60° and legs up to 35° via wired remote
- Steel frame supports up to 600 lbs
- Fits a queen-size mattress
This Lark Manor Wilkinson Murphy bed is $90 off the regular price at Wayfair, bringing it to $500. It includes bedside tables, three storage drawers, and a built-in charging station, combining a space-saving queen bed with extra storage in one piece. Plus, it ships free. Buy Now at Wayfair
Home Depot's Ryobi Days event covers combo kits, batteries, and outdoor power tools, with several bundles including a free tool with purchase. The RYOBI 18V Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with two batteries and a charger is $99, down from $228, and several other combo kits and battery packs are discounted throughout the sale. The free tool deals are the best way to take advantage of this sale to build out your collection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless combo kits with batteries and chargers
- Options include drills, drivers, sanders, and nailers
- Battery kits bundled with free tools on select purchases
- Lawn equipment like string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and a self-propelled mower included
- Starter kits come with multiple batteries and a charger
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week discounts cordless tools and combo kits from Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, and RYOBI. A Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with three 5.0Ah batteries runs $369, down from $558, while a RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with two batteries and a charger is $399, down from $599. The sale spans power tool kits, individual power tools, and hand tools, with free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Milwaukee, DEWALT, RIDGID, RYOBI, and Porter-Cable cordless tools and combo kits
- Milwaukee M18 FUEL hammer drill and impact driver combo kit with 5.0Ah batteries at $369.00
- RIDGID 18V cordless 8-tool combo kit with 2.0 Ah and 4.0 Ah batteries and charger at $399.00
- DEWALT 15 Amp 12" double bevel sliding compound miter saw at $399.00
- Free delivery or free ship-to-store on eligible items
Home Depot's Tool Savings event covers a wide range of RYOBI cordless tools, batteries, and combo kits, with prices starting at $39.97 for tools like the ONE+ Cordless High Pressure Inflator. Several kits include a free tool with purchase, such as the ONE+ HIGH PERFORMANCE Kit with batteries, a charger, and a free brad nailer for $179, down from $398. Outdoor equipment is also included, with the RYOBI 40V HP Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with battery and charger at $459. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Includes cordless drill, driver, saw, nailer, and outdoor tool combo kits
- Several kits bundle a battery and charger with the tool
- Free tool offers included with select battery kit purchases
- Ratings up to 4.7 stars across thousands of reviews
- Free delivery or store pickup available on most items
Home Depot's Pro Special Buy of the Week covers exterior doors, interior doors, and building materials & windows, with exterior doors discounted up to 20%. Brands in the mix include ERIS, JELD-WEN, Steves & Sons, Bilco, and MMI Door, ranging from patio and French doors to steel front doors and cellar doors. Many items ship free to store, and expert installation is available on select doors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Free ship-to-store on most items
- Expert installation available on many doors
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