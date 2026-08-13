This Lark Manor Wilkinson Murphy bed is $90 off the regular price at Wayfair, bringing it to $500. It includes bedside tables, three storage drawers, and a built-in charging station, combining a space-saving queen bed with extra storage in one piece. Plus, it ships free. Buy Now at Wayfair
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Published 47 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
This queen storage bed frame is $218.57 at Amazon. It's $76 below Wayfair's price and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- gas lift mechanism
- high wingback headboard
- solid wood slats
- no box spring needed
A no-frills steel platform bed frame that works well if you want to skip the box spring and keep costs low. Apply coupon code "7BDN8T30" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10-minute assembly
- Eliminates need for box spring
- Creates 14" under-bed storage space
- Supports 2,000-lb. static weight capacity
- Reduce noise with anti-slip stabilized feet
At Amazon, get the Flexispot Adjustable Queen Bed Base for $200. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this bed base. It combines an upholstered frame, tufted headboard, and a motorized base that lifts the head up to 60 degrees and the legs up to 35 degrees. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an upholstered bed frame and adjustable base in one unit
- Tufted upholstered headboard w/ matching padded side rails and footboard
- Head lifts up to 60° and legs up to 35° via wired remote
- Steel frame supports up to 600 lbs
- Fits a queen-size mattress
A bunkie board is a low-profile solid support layer that sits between your mattress and bed frame, typically used when a box spring would add too much height or when slat spacing is too wide for a foam or hybrid mattress. Apply coupon code "LUU75QPL" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits bed frames with slat spacing up to 15" wide
- supports up to 3,500-lbs.
- 4 anchor straps
- Model: BK-04-Gray
Wayfair's Summer Markdowns sees discounts of up to 70% off across furniture, outdoor, bedding, rugs, lighting, and kitchen categories. Save up to 50% off bedroom furniture, up to 40% off outdoor structures, up to 50% off cookware, up to 70% off rugs, and more. Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Wayfair
Wayfair's outdoor furniture clearance sale covers dining sets, sectionals, chairs, and umbrellas at up to 50% off. Deals range from a Pierpoint 108" market umbrella at $66.99 to a Farrah 9-piece extendable patio dining set at $1,849, down from $3,780. Most pieces ship free, and many arrive within a day or two. Shop Now at Wayfair
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
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