A no-frills steel platform bed frame that works well if you want to skip the box spring and keep costs low. Apply coupon code "7BDN8T30" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10-minute assembly
- Eliminates need for box spring
- Creates 14" under-bed storage space
- Supports 2,000-lb. static weight capacity
- Reduce noise with anti-slip stabilized feet
This queen storage bed frame is $218.57 at Amazon. It's $76 below Wayfair's price and the lowest price we've seen. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- gas lift mechanism
- high wingback headboard
- solid wood slats
- no box spring needed
At Amazon, get the Flexispot Adjustable Queen Bed Base for $200. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this bed base. It combines an upholstered frame, tufted headboard, and a motorized base that lifts the head up to 60 degrees and the legs up to 35 degrees. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines an upholstered bed frame and adjustable base in one unit
- Tufted upholstered headboard w/ matching padded side rails and footboard
- Head lifts up to 60° and legs up to 35° via wired remote
- Steel frame supports up to 600 lbs
- Fits a queen-size mattress
A bunkie board is a low-profile solid support layer that sits between your mattress and bed frame, typically used when a box spring would add too much height or when slat spacing is too wide for a foam or hybrid mattress. Apply coupon code "LUU75QPL" for a savings of $33. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits bed frames with slat spacing up to 15" wide
- supports up to 3,500-lbs.
- 4 anchor straps
- Model: BK-04-Gray
This Aubel queen platform bed is $382.06, down from $694.66. The solid wood frame includes a herringbone-inspired pattern headboard and uses wooden slats that support a mattress without needing a box spring. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Queen size platform bed frame
- Solid wood construction in a dark walnut brown finish
- Mid-century style design
- Herringbone-inspired pattern headboard
- Wooden slats support the mattress without a box spring needed
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|30%
|--
|$38
|Buy Now
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