eBay · 1 hr ago
Pulsar 4,650-watt Portable Gasoline Generator
$279 $430
free shipping

  • Sold by Auto Care Depot via eBay
Features
  • 208cc gas powered engine
  • up to 11 hours of continuous operation on just 4 gallons of fuel with a half load
  • dual 120-volt AC 20-amp outlets
  • 120-volt AC 30-amp RV port
  • 120/240-volt 30-amp outlet
  • Model: G465GN
