Woot's Project Power Tools & Accessories sale covers a wide mix of gear, including cordless drills, saws, and impact wrenches from brands like CAT, DeWalt, and Bosch. Even better, use promo code "SUPERSAVING" to get an extra 20% off. (New customers get an extra 30% off with the same code.) The sale also spans paint sprayers from Fuji Spray and TILSWALL, laser measuring tools from Leica, and ToughBuilt tool storage and knee pads. Coupon ends today. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company