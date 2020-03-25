Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy · 25 mins ago
ProForm 965 CT Treadmill
$549 $999
free shipping

That's $450 off and the best price we could find, so snatch this up and stay in shape while self-isolating. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • adjustable speed and incline
  • multiwindow LED display
  • adjustable tablet holder
  • built-in EKG grip pulse sensors
  • integrated auxiliary music port with dual speakers
  • 20" x 55" tread belt with cushioning throughout the deck area
  • includes 1-year membership to iFit
  • Model: PFTL69619
  • Expires in 13 hr
