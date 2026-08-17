Sail aboard Sun Princess roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise departing December 13, 2026. The itinerary visits Celebration Key in the Bahamas, Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatan in Honduras. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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