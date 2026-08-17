Sail aboard Sun Princess from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona on a 14-night transatlantic cruise departing March 28, 2027. The itinerary visits Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Cartagena, and Mallorca before arriving in Barcelona. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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