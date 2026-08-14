This Ultimate Presidential Collector Set from Presidents For Kids is $143 via code "PFKUPC20", down from $447.75. The set includes all 45 activity books covering every U.S. President, with each 24-page book featuring trivia, coloring pages, and activities designed for kids ages 5 to 10. Plus, get a free Ben Franklin book with any order. Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Presidents For Kids
- Set of 45 activity books, one for each U.S. President
- Covers all 47 presidencies from Washington to the modern era
- Each book is 24 pages long
- Designed for kids ages 5 to 10
- Includes coloring pages, trivia, math word puzzles, and recipes
- Ships together as a single complete set
- Plus, get a free Ben Franklin book with any order
This reprint of the 1897 Sears, Roebuck & Co. catalogue is $13.89, down from $29.99. At 720 pages, it offers a detailed look at goods sold in the late 1800s. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
This Brain Games Sticker by Number: Snoopy book is $8, down from $11.98, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. It's an officially licensed Peanuts product with 52 pages of sticker-by-number designs. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Officially licensed Peanuts product featuring Snoopy
- 52 pages
- Measures 8.75" x 10"
- Weighs 9.6 oz.
- Published by Publications International, Ltd.
This book is priced at $13.72 at Amazon, down from $32.50. That matches its all-time low price. Most sellers charge $30. Buy Now at Amazon
Barnes & Noble's Book Haul sale cuts hundreds of hardcovers by 50%, including titles like Dan Brown's The Secret of Secrets for $19, down from $38, and Paul McCartney's Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run at $22.50. The sale also includes a buy one, get one 50% off deal on Barnes & Noble Collectible Editions. eBooks and audiobooks are discounted too, with some starting at $0.99. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
This 10-book National Parks activity bundle from Presidents For Kids is $40 via coupon code "PFKLENPC20", down from $99.50. Each 24-page book covers a different national park, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon, for 240 pages of activities in total. Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Presidents For Kids
- Set of 10 activity books, each covering a different national park
- 24 pages per book, 240 pages total
- Designed for kids ages 5 to 10
- Includes coloring pages, trivia, math word puzzles, and a themed recipe in each book
- Covers Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Olympic, Grand Teton, and Glacier National Parks
- Screen-free format for homeschooling, road trips, or classroom use
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