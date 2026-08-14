This 10-book National Parks activity bundle from Presidents For Kids is $40 via coupon code "PFKLENPC20", down from $99.50. Each 24-page book covers a different national park, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Grand Canyon, for 240 pages of activities in total. Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Presidents For Kids
- Set of 10 activity books, each covering a different national park
- 24 pages per book, 240 pages total
- Designed for kids ages 5 to 10
- Includes coloring pages, trivia, math word puzzles, and a themed recipe in each book
- Covers Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon, Great Smoky Mountains, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Olympic, Grand Teton, and Glacier National Parks
- Screen-free format for homeschooling, road trips, or classroom use
This 250th anniversary commemorative coin is $4 off the regular $9 price at Amazon. It comes sealed in a clear acrylic capsule to protect the design, which features the American flag, Liberty Bell, and bald eagle on both sides. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot's August Prime Exclusive Store spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools, with discounts reaching up to 70% off across the lineup. Standouts include a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99 and a mini portable smart projector for $74.99, down from $199.99. Amazon Prime members also get free standard shipping on orders during this sale. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spans electronics, home goods, apparel, and tools
- Includes a retro gaming console with 620 games for $27.99
- Includes a mini portable smart projector for $74.99
- Includes a De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine for $137.25
- Free standard shipping for Amazon Prime members
- Sale ends August 30 at 11PM CT
Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom gear, from electronic bidets like the Inus IS-2100 at $199.99 down to small accessories like a toilet paper holder for $4.01. Shoppers can also find toilet seats, safety rails, and cleaning tools across dozens of listed items. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes electronic bidets, bidet attachments, and toilet seats
- Toilet paper holders from brands like AXOR and hansgrohe
- Raised toilet seats and safety rails for accessibility
- Toilet brushes, plungers, and cleaning accessories included
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
This Ultimate Presidential Collector Set from Presidents For Kids is $143 via code "PFKUPC20", down from $447.75. The set includes all 45 activity books covering every U.S. President, with each 24-page book featuring trivia, coloring pages, and activities designed for kids ages 5 to 10. Plus, get a free Ben Franklin book with any order. Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Presidents For Kids
- Set of 45 activity books, one for each U.S. President
- Covers all 47 presidencies from Washington to the modern era
- Each book is 24 pages long
- Designed for kids ages 5 to 10
- Includes coloring pages, trivia, math word puzzles, and recipes
- Ships together as a single complete set
- Plus, get a free Ben Franklin book with any order
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