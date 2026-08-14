This Ultimate Presidential Collector Set from Presidents For Kids is $143 via code "PFKUPC20", down from $447.75. The set includes all 45 activity books covering every U.S. President, with each 24-page book featuring trivia, coloring pages, and activities designed for kids ages 5 to 10. Plus, get a free Ben Franklin book with any order. Free shipping applies. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Presidents For Kids