This 250th anniversary commemorative coin is $4 off the regular $9 price at Amazon. It comes sealed in a clear acrylic capsule to protect the design, which features the American flag, Liberty Bell, and bald eagle on both sides. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
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Woot's To Bidet or Not To Bidet sale covers a wide range of bathroom gear, from electronic bidets like the Inus IS-2100 at $199.99 down to small accessories like a toilet paper holder for $4.01. Shoppers can also find toilet seats, safety rails, and cleaning tools across dozens of listed items. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes electronic bidets, bidet attachments, and toilet seats
- Toilet paper holders from brands like AXOR and hansgrohe
- Raised toilet seats and safety rails for accessibility
- Toilet brushes, plungers, and cleaning accessories included
This USA 250th Anniversary commemorative coin is $15.99, down from $18.99 at Amazon. It comes with a premium gift box. Plus, Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
This bottle of Nanoskin 99.9% isopropyl alcohol is $5.60, matching its all-time low price on Amazon and down from the usual $9.95. It's a high-purity, technical-grade formula meant for industrial and lab use rather than household cleaning. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 99.9% purity technical-grade isopropyl alcohol
- 13.5 fl. oz. (400 mL) bottle
- Fast-evaporating, low-residue formula
- Designed for industrial and laboratory use
- Additive-free formulation
- Flammable liquid; use with proper ventilation
This Amazon storefront features Swarovski crystal figurines with prices cut by up to 30% off list prices. The lineup spans licensed collectibles like Minions and Shrek characters alongside Swarovski's own Idyllia and Kris Bear collections. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
This 70-piece set of electrical switch labels is designed for marking circuit breakers and outlets around the home. Each sticker is made of PVC, a durable material suited for household identification tasks. Buy Now at Amazon
- Set of 70 labels
- Made of PVC material
- Designed for circuit breaker identification
- Includes outlet & panel reminder decals
- Suited for home electrical labeling
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
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