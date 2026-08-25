Ashford takes an extra 20% off prescription-ready eyeglasses with promo code "DNPE20". The collection includes more than 2,700 frames for men, women, and unisex styles, with brands including Tiffany & Co., Dita, Bugatti, Valentino, Tom Ford, Michael Kors, and Alexander McQueen. Many frames are already heavily marked down, including select Bugatti eyeglasses at up to 84% off and Dita styles at more than 70% off, before the extra coupon. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Ashford
- Includes frames from Tiffany & Co., Dita, Bugatti, and Valentino
- Frame shapes include rectangular, cat-eye, and square styles
- Available in men's, women's, and unisex fits
- Compatible with prescription lenses
- Over 2,700 eyeglass styles available
Designed for close-up detail work like jewelry inspection, reading fine print, or hobbyist crafts, this wearable hands-free magnifier includes two 10X lenses and built-in lighting so you can work without holding anything. Apply coupon code "UE8HB69P" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Wear it or handhold it for hands-free close work
- 5X main lens plus 10X detail lens for small text
- 30 adjustable LEDs with three light modes reduce eye strain
- USB-C rechargeable battery charges in 1 hour
- Includes pocket magnifiers with protective sheaths for portability
- Model: 5156
Walgreens is offering 20% off all contact lenses with promo code "DEAL20", including brands like Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix. The discount applies to ship-to-home orders only and requires a valid prescription, though it excludes contact lens solutions and accessories. Free shipping applies. Coupon ends December 31. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Discount applies to contact lenses only, not solutions or accessories
- Includes brands such as Acuvue, Acuvue Oasys, and Air Optix
- Valid prescription required for purchase
- Ship to Home orders only
Ashford has this Kenneth Cole quartz watches for $25 via coupon code "DNKCOLE25". That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Even better, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm case width
- Black dial design
- Quartz movement
- Men's watch styling
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
Ashford offers the Kenneth Cole Men's Watch (Model KC51040021) for $25 when you apply coupon code "DNKCOLE25" at checkout. That's a savings of $130 off the $155 retail price and the lowest price we could find for this Kenneth Cole timepiece. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- 42mm stainless steel case
- Round case shape with mineral crystal
- Dark brown leather strap w/ pin buckle
- Silver dial
- Quartz movement
- Water resistant to 30 m (100 feet)
Ashford offers an extra 10% off sitewide with promo code "SUMMER10", on top of discounts up to 87% off. Orders of $99 or more ship free. Shop Now at Ashford
Ashford offers select Costa del Mar Polarized Sunglasses for $54.99 when you apply coupon code "DNCOSTA55" at checkout. That's a savings of $102 off the $157 retail price. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 31. Buy Now at Ashford
- Polarized lenses
- Aviator frame shape
- Unisex design
- 2-year warranty included
- 30-day money back guarantee
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